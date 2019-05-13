Romanian tennis player Horia Tecau and Dutch doubles partner win Madrid title

Romanian tennis player Horia Tecau and Dutch partner Jean-Julien Rojer won on Sunday, May 12, the Madrid Open title after winning the doubles final against Diego Schwartzman/Dominic Thiem 6-2, 6-3. This is the Romanian-Dutch duo’s second Madrid trophy and the first title this year.

“We’re really happy with this result, we’ve been looking to get another win here for a long time. It’s one of our favorite tournaments and we’re celebrating it with you,” Tecau said after the big win.

The 2019 @MutuaMadridOpen doubles champions have a message for the fans 🏆#MMOpen pic.twitter.com/yp1CudaYEe — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) May 12, 2019

The final in Madrid was the 56th final in Horia Tecau’s career, and his second this year after the one in Rotterdam, local Digi24 reported. Tecau and Rojer were also victorious in Madrid in 2016.

Meanwhile, Simona Halep didn’t manage to beat Kiki Bertens in the Madrid Open women’s singles final on Saturday, May 11, thus missing the chance to climb back to No.1 in the WTA singles ranking. Bertens beat Halep in the final 6-4, 6-4 and won the Madrid title.

"I think she played better tennis tonight," Simona Halep said about Kiki Bertens after the match, according to Wtatennis.com. "About my game, I think I played wrong, and I'm upset about that. But I'm not going to make a drama. I'm just thinking for the next one, when I will play against her, to change some things.”

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Mutua Madrid Open)