Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 05/13/2019 - 10:25
Sports
Romanian tennis player Horia Tecau and Dutch doubles partner win Madrid title
13 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian tennis player Horia Tecau and Dutch partner Jean-Julien Rojer won on Sunday, May 12, the Madrid Open title after winning the doubles final against Diego Schwartzman/Dominic Thiem 6-2, 6-3. This is the Romanian-Dutch duo’s second Madrid trophy and the first title this year.

“We’re really happy with this result, we’ve been looking to get another win here for a long time. It’s one of our favorite tournaments and we’re celebrating it with you,” Tecau said after the big win.

The final in Madrid was the 56th final in Horia Tecau’s career, and his second this year after the one in Rotterdam, local Digi24 reported. Tecau and Rojer were also victorious in Madrid in 2016.

Meanwhile, Simona Halep didn’t manage to beat Kiki Bertens in the Madrid Open women’s singles final on Saturday, May 11, thus missing the chance to climb back to No.1 in the WTA singles ranking. Bertens beat Halep in the final 6-4, 6-4 and won the Madrid title.

"I think she played better tennis tonight," Simona Halep said about Kiki Bertens after the match, according to Wtatennis.com. "About my game, I think I played wrong, and I'm upset about that. But I'm not going to make a drama. I'm just thinking for the next one, when I will play against her, to change some things.”

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Mutua Madrid Open)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 08/27/2018 - 14:24
27 August 2018
Sports
Romanian-Dutch duo win second Winston-Salem title

Romanian tennis player Horia Tecau and Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer won the doubles title at the Winston-Salem Open...

Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 05/13/2019 - 10:25
Sports
Romanian tennis player Horia Tecau and Dutch doubles partner win Madrid title
13 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian tennis player Horia Tecau and Dutch partner Jean-Julien Rojer won on Sunday, May 12, the Madrid Open title after winning the doubles final against Diego Schwartzman/Dominic Thiem 6-2, 6-3. This is the Romanian-Dutch duo’s second Madrid trophy and the first title this year.

“We’re really happy with this result, we’ve been looking to get another win here for a long time. It’s one of our favorite tournaments and we’re celebrating it with you,” Tecau said after the big win.

The final in Madrid was the 56th final in Horia Tecau’s career, and his second this year after the one in Rotterdam, local Digi24 reported. Tecau and Rojer were also victorious in Madrid in 2016.

Meanwhile, Simona Halep didn’t manage to beat Kiki Bertens in the Madrid Open women’s singles final on Saturday, May 11, thus missing the chance to climb back to No.1 in the WTA singles ranking. Bertens beat Halep in the final 6-4, 6-4 and won the Madrid title.

"I think she played better tennis tonight," Simona Halep said about Kiki Bertens after the match, according to Wtatennis.com. "About my game, I think I played wrong, and I'm upset about that. But I'm not going to make a drama. I'm just thinking for the next one, when I will play against her, to change some things.”

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Mutua Madrid Open)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 08/27/2018 - 14:24
27 August 2018
Sports
Romanian-Dutch duo win second Winston-Salem title

Romanian tennis player Horia Tecau and Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer won the doubles title at the Winston-Salem Open...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us