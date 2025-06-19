Business
News from Companies

Homedit opens its first premium furniture and decoration showroom in Bucharest

19 June 2025
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Homedit, a Romanian brand of premium furniture and home décor, announces the official opening of its first showroom, located in an interwar house in central Bucharest ("The Bamboo House”, located at No.3, Dumbrava Roșie St.). 

With a total investment of approximately EUR 12 million, the business was founded in 2016 as an online store by entrepreneurs Andra Manea and Cristian Manea. Homedit offers a diverse range of furniture and interior decorations, with a focus on design, functionality and high-end materials. Homedit provides interior design products and consulting services for individual customers, as well as commercial spaces, hotels and restaurants.

"Over the next three years, we’ll focus on consolidating our position on the Romanian market, aiming at the same time to increase sales by approximately 30%. These estimates are based on an investment of approximately €1.4 million in furniture already in stock and a portfolio of over 100,000 products. Furthermore, we also plan to scale-up this business internationally in future. Meanwhile, we welcome every client who walks into our showroom with a personalized experience and expert advice on interior design/home deco from our team and the architects and designers we work closely with," said Andra Manea, co-founder of Homedit.

The company's infrastructure includes a 2,600 sqm warehouse in Bucharest, with a wide range of products available for immediate delivery. Homedit products distinguish on this market through the genuinely natural materials (solid wood, wood veneer, natural stone and premium fabrics), as well as through the design which combines contemporary influences with reinterpreted classic elements. Homedit offers complete solutions for HoReCa and residential projects, from consulting to installation, collaborating locally and internationally with premium hotel brands and restaurants.

*This is a Press release.

Normal
Business
News from Companies

Homedit opens its first premium furniture and decoration showroom in Bucharest

19 June 2025
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Homedit, a Romanian brand of premium furniture and home décor, announces the official opening of its first showroom, located in an interwar house in central Bucharest ("The Bamboo House”, located at No.3, Dumbrava Roșie St.). 

With a total investment of approximately EUR 12 million, the business was founded in 2016 as an online store by entrepreneurs Andra Manea and Cristian Manea. Homedit offers a diverse range of furniture and interior decorations, with a focus on design, functionality and high-end materials. Homedit provides interior design products and consulting services for individual customers, as well as commercial spaces, hotels and restaurants.

"Over the next three years, we’ll focus on consolidating our position on the Romanian market, aiming at the same time to increase sales by approximately 30%. These estimates are based on an investment of approximately €1.4 million in furniture already in stock and a portfolio of over 100,000 products. Furthermore, we also plan to scale-up this business internationally in future. Meanwhile, we welcome every client who walks into our showroom with a personalized experience and expert advice on interior design/home deco from our team and the architects and designers we work closely with," said Andra Manea, co-founder of Homedit.

The company's infrastructure includes a 2,600 sqm warehouse in Bucharest, with a wide range of products available for immediate delivery. Homedit products distinguish on this market through the genuinely natural materials (solid wood, wood veneer, natural stone and premium fabrics), as well as through the design which combines contemporary influences with reinterpreted classic elements. Homedit offers complete solutions for HoReCa and residential projects, from consulting to installation, collaborating locally and internationally with premium hotel brands and restaurants.

*This is a Press release.

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 June 2025
Travel
Heritage preservation meets hospitality at estate in Romania’s Transylvania
18 June 2025
Healthcare
Romanian College of Physicians currently developing legislative proposal for end-of-life care
18 June 2025
Defense
Romania to host NATO Ammunition Center of Excellence for all of Europe, minister says
18 June 2025
Business
Car parts producer Forvia closes its second unit in Romania
18 June 2025
Business
Therme Group and CVC partner for EUR 1 billion joint venture that includes wellness complex in Bucharest
17 June 2025
Travel
Buzău Land: UNESCO geopark in Eastern Romania opens additional visiting sites
16 June 2025
Diversity
Romania among EU countries with highest rates of violence against women in relationships, study shows
16 June 2025
Macro
Romania’s CA deficit up 46% y/y to 9.4% of GDP in year to April