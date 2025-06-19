Homedit opens its first premium furniture and decoration showroom in Bucharest

News from Companies

Homedit, a Romanian brand of premium furniture and home décor, announces the official opening of its first showroom, located in an interwar house in central Bucharest ("The Bamboo House”, located at No.3, Dumbrava Roșie St.).

With a total investment of approximately EUR 12 million, the business was founded in 2016 as an online store by entrepreneurs Andra Manea and Cristian Manea. Homedit offers a diverse range of furniture and interior decorations, with a focus on design, functionality and high-end materials. Homedit provides interior design products and consulting services for individual customers, as well as commercial spaces, hotels and restaurants.

"Over the next three years, we’ll focus on consolidating our position on the Romanian market, aiming at the same time to increase sales by approximately 30%. These estimates are based on an investment of approximately €1.4 million in furniture already in stock and a portfolio of over 100,000 products. Furthermore, we also plan to scale-up this business internationally in future. Meanwhile, we welcome every client who walks into our showroom with a personalized experience and expert advice on interior design/home deco from our team and the architects and designers we work closely with," said Andra Manea, co-founder of Homedit.

The company's infrastructure includes a 2,600 sqm warehouse in Bucharest, with a wide range of products available for immediate delivery. Homedit products distinguish on this market through the genuinely natural materials (solid wood, wood veneer, natural stone and premium fabrics), as well as through the design which combines contemporary influences with reinterpreted classic elements. Homedit offers complete solutions for HoReCa and residential projects, from consulting to installation, collaborating locally and internationally with premium hotel brands and restaurants.

