Holzstock Indie Festival returns for 11th edition in Sibiu County village next month

The village of Hosman in Sibiu County, in Romania’s Transylvania region, will once again host the Holzstock Indie Festival between August 22–24. Now in its 11th edition, the event takes place in the fortified churchyard at the heart of the village.

Holzstock brings together independent artists, music lovers, locals, and volunteers. With a strong focus on nature, crafts, and the power of small events to inspire real change, the festival has become a vibrant cultural space for Romania’s alternative scene.

This year’s lineup includes a mix of local and international acts. Friday’s stage will host dance-punk newcomers Brainwasher, post-punk outfit Bad Decisions, and Dutch sensation Tramhaus. Saturday continues with the raw energy of Asincron, the art-rock sounds of Zimbru, and Irish post-punk band M(H)aol, known for their bold, feminist messages.

The final day, Sunday, will feature playful indie trio MidPoint, shoegaze veterans Orkid, and Belgian noise-rock powerhouse IT IT ANITA.

Day passes and full festival tickets are available via iabilet.ro. Camping is free, children under 14 enjoy free entry, and friendly dogs are welcome.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)