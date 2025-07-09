Events

Holzstock Indie Festival returns for 11th edition in Sibiu County village next month

09 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The village of Hosman in Sibiu County, in Romania’s Transylvania region, will once again host the Holzstock Indie Festival between August 22–24. Now in its 11th edition, the event takes place in the fortified churchyard at the heart of the village.

Holzstock brings together independent artists, music lovers, locals, and volunteers. With a strong focus on nature, crafts, and the power of small events to inspire real change, the festival has become a vibrant cultural space for Romania’s alternative scene.

This year’s lineup includes a mix of local and international acts. Friday’s stage will host dance-punk newcomers Brainwasher, post-punk outfit Bad Decisions, and Dutch sensation Tramhaus. Saturday continues with the raw energy of Asincron, the art-rock sounds of Zimbru, and Irish post-punk band M(H)aol, known for their bold, feminist messages. 

The final day, Sunday, will feature playful indie trio MidPoint, shoegaze veterans Orkid, and Belgian noise-rock powerhouse IT IT ANITA.

Day passes and full festival tickets are available via iabilet.ro. Camping is free, children under 14 enjoy free entry, and friendly dogs are welcome.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Holzstock Indie Festival returns for 11th edition in Sibiu County village next month

09 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The village of Hosman in Sibiu County, in Romania’s Transylvania region, will once again host the Holzstock Indie Festival between August 22–24. Now in its 11th edition, the event takes place in the fortified churchyard at the heart of the village.

Holzstock brings together independent artists, music lovers, locals, and volunteers. With a strong focus on nature, crafts, and the power of small events to inspire real change, the festival has become a vibrant cultural space for Romania’s alternative scene.

This year’s lineup includes a mix of local and international acts. Friday’s stage will host dance-punk newcomers Brainwasher, post-punk outfit Bad Decisions, and Dutch sensation Tramhaus. Saturday continues with the raw energy of Asincron, the art-rock sounds of Zimbru, and Irish post-punk band M(H)aol, known for their bold, feminist messages. 

The final day, Sunday, will feature playful indie trio MidPoint, shoegaze veterans Orkid, and Belgian noise-rock powerhouse IT IT ANITA.

Day passes and full festival tickets are available via iabilet.ro. Camping is free, children under 14 enjoy free entry, and friendly dogs are welcome.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 July 2025
Transport
Romanian car brand Dacia makes impressive entry in European SUV market with Bigster model
09 July 2025
Energy
EUR 30 mln biomethane production facility planned in Romania by DN AGRAR and BSOG Energy
09 July 2025
Justice
European Commission underlines improvements and shortcomings in Romania in new Rule of Law Report
09 July 2025
Macro
Romania keeps policy rate at 6.5% as inflation expected to considerably pick up
09 July 2025
Finance
Romania avoids negative recommendations under EU's excessive deficit procedure
09 July 2025
Politics
Romanian PM Ilie Bolojan reaffirms support for Ukraine in call with Denys Shmyhal
08 July 2025
Justice
Romanian president nominates new Constitutional Court judge
08 July 2025
Politics
Romanians hold mixed opinions about new president Nicușor Dan, survey shows