Events

Bucharest concerts: The Hollywood Vampires cancel 2021 European tour

23 March 2021
The Hollywood Vampires, the rock super-group made up of American actor Johnny Depp, rock singer Alice Cooper, and guitarist Joe Perry, a founding member of Aerosmith, have canceled the 2021 European tour that would have also seen them perform in Bucharest.

“We are beyond disappointed to announce that the Hollywood Vampires must cancel our rescheduled UK/European tour this summer. We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately, due to the uncertainty of Covid-19 travel restrictions, it is just not possible. Full refunds will be honored through your original point of purchase. Thank you for understanding, and we will be back rocking with you once the world returns to normal!” an announcement on the group’s Facebook page reads.

 

The group was scheduled to perform in Bucharest on August 31 at Romexpo. They previously performed in Bucharest in 2016.

The Hollywood Vampires was established by Depp, Cooper, and Perry in 2015. In September of that year, they launched their first, self-titled album, with covers of the Who, John Lennon, and Jimi Hendrix, among others. Their second album, Rise, was released in 2019.

(Photo: Dreamstime.com)

