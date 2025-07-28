Central Romania: Tuberose celebration returns to commune in Sibiu county

Hoghilag - Land of Tuberoses, an event highlighting the tuberose gardens in the commune of Hoghilag, in Sibiu county, will take place on the weekend of August 9 – August 10.

Besides exploring the tuberose gardens during guided tours, visitors can also attend a fair of traditional local products and a truffle hunt in the nearby forests.

The fair will gather various honey and lavender-based products, syrups, preserves, bakery products, artisanal cosmetics, and more. Farmers will prepare dishes typical of the Sibiu area on the spot.

A concert of interwar Romanian music, delivered by Miruna Ionescu, is scheduled for August 9 at the fortified Evangelical Church in Hoghilag

Admission is free to all activities, in the gardens and at the local produce fair.

Hoghilag is currently undergoing the process of obtaining Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status for the Hoghilag tuberose, the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry explained.

(Photo: Cristian Duminecioiu | Dreamstime.com)

