Apex of Lithuania opens Hilton hotel at Bucharest airport

Lithuanian company Apex Alliance Hotel Management has opened its first hotel in Romania located at the Henri Coanda International Airport.

The Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest Airport required an investment of EUR 19 million. The hotel has 218 rooms and is addressed mainly to the business segment, airline personnel, and passengers with canceled or delayed flights.

The company's management estimates an average occupancy rate of 70%.

Apex Alliance, one of the most active hotel developers in Bucharest in the last two years, has put up for sale this spring the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in the Old Town. According to calculations of Ziarul Financiar daily, the 210-room hotel could sell for around EUR 40 million.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

