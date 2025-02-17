Events

Hills of Change: Symphony by Romanian and Norwegian composers has local premiere in Iași

17 February 2025

The Hills of Change, a symphony by Romanian and Norwegian composers, will have its local premiere at a concert on February 20 at the Student Culture House in Iași.

The symphonic work in seven movements was composed by Tirill Mohn, Martin Romberg and Kristin Bolstad (Norway) and Sabina Ulubeanu, Paul Pintilie, Alexei Țurcan and Alexandru Murariu (Romania).

Each of them created a movement inspired by a representative hill in Iași and Oslo, having as reference the works of the painters Felix Aftene and Valeria Duca. “Thus, the music becomes a channel through which the cultural and natural landscapes of Iași and Oslo are reimagined and presented to the public in an innovative artistic form,” according to a presentation of the project.

The public can attend the concert on February 20 for free, based on the ticket reserved in advance. The event will also be broadcast online.

The Hills of Change is a co-production project carried out by the Creative Industries Association (Romania) in partnership with DAC Music Performance (Norway).

(Illustration: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

