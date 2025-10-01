 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Energy

Romania's Hidroelectrica revises 15% downward profit expectations for this year

01 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O), the largest electricity producer in Romania, has revised its revenue and expenditure budget for this year, envisaging a 15% smaller net profit due to the drought that forced it to increase the volumes of energy purchased from the market for its customers, Economica.net reported.

Thus, compared to the initial budget planning, Hidroelectrica now sees its revenues 4% smaller and its expenditures 5% larger – resulting in a 15% lower net profit, namely RON 3 billion (approximately EUR 600 million).

The company's market capitalisation is RON 55 billion (EUR 11 billion) after the price of its shares dropped by 2.6% y/y. 

The company paid, out of its 2024 profit, a dividend resulting in a dividend yield of 7.4%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)

Normal
Energy

Romania's Hidroelectrica revises 15% downward profit expectations for this year

01 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O), the largest electricity producer in Romania, has revised its revenue and expenditure budget for this year, envisaging a 15% smaller net profit due to the drought that forced it to increase the volumes of energy purchased from the market for its customers, Economica.net reported.

Thus, compared to the initial budget planning, Hidroelectrica now sees its revenues 4% smaller and its expenditures 5% larger – resulting in a 15% lower net profit, namely RON 3 billion (approximately EUR 600 million).

The company's market capitalisation is RON 55 billion (EUR 11 billion) after the price of its shares dropped by 2.6% y/y. 

The company paid, out of its 2024 profit, a dividend resulting in a dividend yield of 7.4%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 October 2025
Energy
Romania's OMV Petrom takes over 50% in 400MW PV project in Bulgaria
01 October 2025
Politics
President Dan says Visa Waiver setback driven more by US migration politics than Romania's political situation
30 September 2025
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan salutes Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza
30 September 2025
Transport
Romanian users can send parcels via Uber app with new courier service
30 September 2025
Justice
US State Department report on investment climate in Romania highlights government corruption
30 September 2025
Culture
Bucharest launches first centralized map of museums and memorial houses
30 September 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right politician Călin Georgescu hints at a return to public life
30 September 2025
Macro
Romania’s tax incomes up 16.1% y/y in August on stronger excises, VAT