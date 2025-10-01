Romania's Hidroelectrica revises 15% downward profit expectations for this year

Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O), the largest electricity producer in Romania, has revised its revenue and expenditure budget for this year, envisaging a 15% smaller net profit due to the drought that forced it to increase the volumes of energy purchased from the market for its customers, Economica.net reported.

Thus, compared to the initial budget planning, Hidroelectrica now sees its revenues 4% smaller and its expenditures 5% larger – resulting in a 15% lower net profit, namely RON 3 billion (approximately EUR 600 million).

The company's market capitalisation is RON 55 billion (EUR 11 billion) after the price of its shares dropped by 2.6% y/y.

The company paid, out of its 2024 profit, a dividend resulting in a dividend yield of 7.4%.

