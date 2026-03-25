Romania’s Hidroelectrica seeks contractor for new 55 MW power plant

Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) launched on March 24 the procurement procedure for the design, supply, and installation of mechanical and electrical equipment for the Nehoiaşu II Hydroelectric Power Plant, with a nameplate capacity of 55 MW. The contract will also include the expansion of the 110 kV transformer station within the Surduc-Siriu Hydropower Development.

The project represents one of the company's strategic investments in developing renewable energy production capacities and consolidating Romania's energy security, according to a press release quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The contract, estimated at approximately EUR 49.5 million (excluding VAT), will be awarded as a turnkey contract and will include design, manufacturing, delivery, assembly, testing, commissioning, and training of operating personnel.

The estimated implementation period is 44 months, the project being carried out within the Surduc-Siriu Hydropower Development, located in Buzău, Vrancea, and Covasna counties.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)