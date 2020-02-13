Romania's Hidroelectrica looking to hire legal consultant for listing

Romanian state-owned electricity producer Hidroelectrica, the most valuable company still controlled by the state, has launched the selection process for a legal consultant to advise it on the listing process, News.ro reported.

The estimated value of the contract is EUR 700,000, without VAT.

The tender announcement and the task book are available on the electronic procurement platform SEAP. The interested law firms can submit their offers by March 6.

The company is also in the process of selecting an equity adviser to guide it in the listing process.

Consultancy firms Lazard, STJ and Deloitte have reportedly submitted offers for that contract, which is estimated at EUR 1.75 million.

(Photo: Hidroelectrica Facebook Page)

