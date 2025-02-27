 

Energy

Hidroelectrica hikes price charged to Romanian residential customers

27 February 2025

Romania's hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) will increase the price of electricity supplied to its existing or new residential consumers by 60% starting April 1, according to Profit.ro.

The final price per kWh, including transport, fees, and taxes, will increase by only 25%, depending on the region of the country (as the transport operators charge various fees). 

The company currently charges the lowest among all suppliers in the market.

"Hidroelectrica, the main producer and supplier of electricity in Romania, informs its current and future customers that, starting April 1, 2025, it will apply an adjustment to the price of active electricity for the energy supplied to its customers," the company announced.

The lowest final price will be RON 1.04 per kWh, and the highest will be RON 1.12 per kWh.

The new prices will be paid only by the households with a monthly consumption of over 255 kWh during the April-June period in case the government will extend by 3 months, as promised, the current capping/compensation scheme set to expire at the end of March. 

The capped prices are of RON 0.68 per kWh (for households consuming under 100 kWh per month), respectively RON 0.8 per kWh (for households using 101-255 kWh per month). The difference between the capped price and the price charged by the supplier is covered by the government, supposedly from the supplementary charges levied on energy producers that charge higher prices.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

