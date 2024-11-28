Romania's Hidroelectrica contracts EUR 40 mln repair works at Danube power plant

Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) announced on November 26 the signing of a contract for the structural rehabilitation of the double hook piles at the Portile de Fier I Spillway Dam, worth EUR 39.3 million.

The contract was awarded following an open tender procedure, which respected the principle of transparency and fair competition, the company announced.

"The project has an initial estimated value of EUR 40 million, without VAT, it will take place over a period of about seven years and aims to carry out the rehabilitation works of the safety structures related to the double hook beams at the Iron Gates I Spillway Dam, an important objective for the safety and efficiency of the operation of the Hydropower System at Portile de Fier I" reads the statement of the state company, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

After evaluating the bids according to the "best value for money" award criterion, the bid submitted by DSD Noell GmbH was named the winner, given that it best met the technical and financial requirements of the project.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)