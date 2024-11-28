 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Energy

Romania's Hidroelectrica contracts EUR 40 mln repair works at Danube power plant

28 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) announced on November 26 the signing of a contract for the structural rehabilitation of the double hook piles at the Portile de Fier I Spillway Dam, worth EUR 39.3 million. 

The contract was awarded following an open tender procedure, which respected the principle of transparency and fair competition, the company announced.

"The project has an initial estimated value of EUR 40 million, without VAT, it will take place over a period of about seven years and aims to carry out the rehabilitation works of the safety structures related to the double hook beams at the Iron Gates I Spillway Dam, an important objective for the safety and efficiency of the operation of the Hydropower System at Portile de Fier I" reads the statement of the state company, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

After evaluating the bids according to the "best value for money" award criterion, the bid submitted by DSD Noell GmbH was named the winner, given that it best met the technical and financial requirements of the project.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Energy

Romania's Hidroelectrica contracts EUR 40 mln repair works at Danube power plant

28 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) announced on November 26 the signing of a contract for the structural rehabilitation of the double hook piles at the Portile de Fier I Spillway Dam, worth EUR 39.3 million. 

The contract was awarded following an open tender procedure, which respected the principle of transparency and fair competition, the company announced.

"The project has an initial estimated value of EUR 40 million, without VAT, it will take place over a period of about seven years and aims to carry out the rehabilitation works of the safety structures related to the double hook beams at the Iron Gates I Spillway Dam, an important objective for the safety and efficiency of the operation of the Hydropower System at Portile de Fier I" reads the statement of the state company, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

After evaluating the bids according to the "best value for money" award criterion, the bid submitted by DSD Noell GmbH was named the winner, given that it best met the technical and financial requirements of the project.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2024
Politics
Romania’s Constitutional Court issues unprecedented ruling to recount all votes cast in first round of the presidential elections
28 November 2024
Events
Snow Patrol among headliners for Romania’s Summer Well Festival 2025
28 November 2024
Tech
Head of Romania’s telecommunications regulatory authority calls for immediate suspension of TikTok amid electoral scandal
28 November 2024
Real Estate
Turkish e-commerce company Trendyol opens first Romanian logistics center in Ilfov county
28 November 2024
Defense
Otokar signs EUR 857 mln contract to deliver Cobra II armored vehicles to Romania
28 November 2024
Politics
Romanian presidential candidates release record of electoral expenses, Călin Georgescu stands out
28 November 2024
Culture & History
Stories from readers: Romanian-born author explores Saint Andrew’s night superstitions in a special story
28 November 2024
Macro
Romania officially hikes minimum statutory wage to EUR 800 as of January 2025