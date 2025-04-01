Business

Hengst completes transfer of equipment to its filter factory in Romania

01 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German group Hengst Filtration, which took over a factory in southern Romania in 2023, announced that it completed the transfer of the production equipment and reported a EUR 11 million turnover for the first year of operations, according to Profit.

Hengst has so far invested EUR 11 million in the Romanian factory, which delivers its products to Miele, Kaercher, Festool, and other clients.

"Earlier this year, we transferred the last group of equipment from our factory in Münster, and the main objective is to have a stable production process, with constant production, a stable team, and to expand our product range with both existing and new customers," Florin Toma, general manager of Hengst Filtration, told Profit.

(Photo: Hengst Filtration Bals Plant - press photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Business

Hengst completes transfer of equipment to its filter factory in Romania

01 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German group Hengst Filtration, which took over a factory in southern Romania in 2023, announced that it completed the transfer of the production equipment and reported a EUR 11 million turnover for the first year of operations, according to Profit.

Hengst has so far invested EUR 11 million in the Romanian factory, which delivers its products to Miele, Kaercher, Festool, and other clients.

"Earlier this year, we transferred the last group of equipment from our factory in Münster, and the main objective is to have a stable production process, with constant production, a stable team, and to expand our product range with both existing and new customers," Florin Toma, general manager of Hengst Filtration, told Profit.

(Photo: Hengst Filtration Bals Plant - press photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 April 2025
People
Romanian among recipients of US Secretary of State’s 2025 International Women of Courage Award
01 April 2025
M&A
MidEuropa sells Romanian healthcare network Regina Maria to Finland's Mehiläinen
31 March 2025
Defense
NATO anti-missile shield made Romania safe, interim president says
31 March 2025
Environment
Bears back in the spotlight after recent attack, encounters in Romanian mountain towns
31 March 2025
Culture
Bookfest 2025: José Luis Peixoto, Gonçalo M. Tavares among authors present at Bucharest book fair
31 March 2025
Energy
S&P: Romania's Constanta port becomes largest diesel importer in Med/Black Sea region
31 March 2025
Macro
Erste sees growing optimism in Romania as 'political uncertainties subside'
31 March 2025
Interviews
First Romanian to reach mystical Lake Tele: Irina Papuc on her once-in-a-lifetime Congo adventure