Hengst completes transfer of equipment to its filter factory in Romania

German group Hengst Filtration, which took over a factory in southern Romania in 2023, announced that it completed the transfer of the production equipment and reported a EUR 11 million turnover for the first year of operations, according to Profit.

Hengst has so far invested EUR 11 million in the Romanian factory, which delivers its products to Miele, Kaercher, Festool, and other clients.

"Earlier this year, we transferred the last group of equipment from our factory in Münster, and the main objective is to have a stable production process, with constant production, a stable team, and to expand our product range with both existing and new customers," Florin Toma, general manager of Hengst Filtration, told Profit.

(Photo: Hengst Filtration Bals Plant - press photos)

