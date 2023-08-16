Heineken Romania announces changes in company management

Heineken Romania managing director Dan Robinson will take on a new role in the group after a successful 5-year mandate, the company announced in a recent press release. He will be succeeded by Thibaut Boidin, who is joining Heineken Romania from his current role as chief transformation officer for the Europe region.

Boidin will be appointed as the new managing director of Heineken Romania starting on September 1, 2023.

Dan Robinson joined Heineken N.V. in 2005 and was appointed as the managing director of the Romanian branch in October 2018.

“Dan shaped a positive organizational culture and implemented a successful business strategy within Heineken Romania. During his mandate, the company has made significant progress in the areas of sustainability, innovation, and digitalization,” the company says in the press release.

Robinson held two mandates as the president of the Romanian Brewers Association, working to support and consolidate the durable development of the beer industry in Romania.

Thibaut Boidin joined Heineken France in 2017, where he was the deputy general manager at France Boissons. In this role, he successfully led an ambitious transformation effort and drove the growth of the business, whilst operating and improving the level of customer satisfaction. In October 2020, he was appointed as the transformation director of Heineken France, and then, in September 2021, he was named the chief transformation officer of Heineken Europe.

Thibaut Boidin will continue to develop the business in Romania, building on the solid foundations set by his predecessor, Dan Robinson, the company said.

Heineken is present in more than 70 countries and has more than 80,000 employees. In Romania, the company operates three local breweries in Craiova, Ungheni, and Miercurea Ciuc, employing 1,100.

