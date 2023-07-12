Capital markets powered by BSE

 

ROCA Industry strengthens management team ahead of BSE main market transfer

12 July 2023

ROCA Industry (BSE: ROC1), the first Romanian holding of construction materials companies, part of the ROCA Investments portfolio, has recruited Stefan Szitas as Chief Operating Officer (COO) starting with May of this year.

ROCA Industry, currently listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the symbol ROC1, recently obtained the approval of its shareholders for the transfer to the main market of the Stock Exchange.

The holding owns direct and indirect stakes in seven companies active in the construction materials industry: BICO Industries (the first and largest national producer of fiberglass mesh and the only domestic producer of fiberglass reinforcement), EVOLOR (one of the biggest players in the paint and varnish production industry), ECO EURO DOORS (the largest Romanian producer of doors for residential constructions), DIAL (producer of metallic wire products), as well as the glass fiber producers Terra, Europlast and Iranga through BICO Industries.

Stefan Szitas has over 16 years of experience in the production and distribution of construction materials at the European level, development and implementation of logistics strategy in the field of oil and gas in Eastern Europe and implementation of major investment projects.

“Stefan joins a team of experts in the field, who contribute with a relevant core of know-how to the reindustrialization of Romania - our strategic stake. The team is our key asset in guiding and structuring the activity of the owned companies, in order to create the framework and premises for their transformation into regional champions,” said Ionut Bindea, CEO of ROCA Industry.

The companies within the ROCA Industry holding are Romanian entrepreneurial companies in the process of transformation, with factories and operations in full process of automation, efficiency, transition towards well-established governance structures, towards high performance financial reporting and monitoring.

ROCA Industry currently has a market capitalization of RON 155 million (EUR 31 mln).

(Photo source: the company)

