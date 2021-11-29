Heating price in Bucharest remains in limbo

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan proposed a 70% increase in the price charged by the district heating company to households not using individual boilers, claiming this would still keep the public heating system slightly cheaper than individual heating.

However, the RON 280 (EUR 56 per Gcal) price accounts for less than a third of the actual cost of the heating provided by the municipal heating system, News.ro reported.

Mayor Dan has asked the Government nearly RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln) to cover the difference, but finance minister Adrian Caciu has not yet endorsed the request.

The price proposed by the Bucharest mayor is supported by the council members of the Liberal Party (PNL), as well as PMP, while the Social Democrat council members rejected any price increase.

Until the Bucharest City Council approves new prices for the heating provided by the municipal distribution company, the households will pay the same price as last year - RON 164 (EUR 33) per Gcal.

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)