600,000 students, teachers, and parents involved in promoting healthy eating through the educational program organized by the Taste Celebration Association, supported by the Auchan Foundation

The 8th edition of the national educational program “Healthy Lifestyle, Diverse Nutrition and an Eco-Responsible Attitude” under the motto “Good for Taste, Good for Health, Good for the Planet!” has concluded. The program was organized by the Taste Celebration Association and funded by the Auchan Foundation with 100,000 euros. The program aims to convey to the younger generations the principles of healthy, quality nutrition and responsible gestures towards the environment. It supports teachers by providing didactic materials for the optional module on “healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle” included in the school curriculum.

The Taste Celebration program, supported by the Ministry of Education, was implemented in 6,000 primary and middle schools between October 16, 2024, and May 30, 2025, targeting 3rd-grade students and their parents.

For this edition of the Taste Celebration program, the following were produced and distributed:

185,000 Exercise Notebooks ("Pedagogical Brochures"), containing subjects and exercises that reached 185,000 third-grade students, 25,000 teachers, school principals, and another 400,000 parents and relatives who were involved through homework assignments.

5,400 Chef's Hats, printed with the 12 anti-food waste gestures and signed by Chef Alain Alexanian, Chef Joseph Hadad, and Chef Daniel Dobre. The hats symbolize excellence in the culinary profession and are signed annually by renowned chefs. During school visits, each child participating in events organized under the "Taste Celebration" umbrella receives a chef's hat as a sign of involvement and respect for the culinary arts.

An additional 1,000 Pedagogical Brochures and 1,000 Chef's Hats were distributed to the mayors of cities where the "Taste Lessons – Healthy Lifestyle" tour was held.

Education for a “Healthy Lifestyle, Diverse Nutrition, and an Eco-Responsible Attitude” carried out by the Taste Celebration Association through the “Pedagogical Brochure” and the book “The Art of Eating Well” is a massive pedagogical tool through which students also acquire knowledge in geography, natural sciences, mathematics, Francophonie, culture, history, tourism, civic culture, patriotism, sustainable agriculture, and professions in the food and Horeca industry.

"For a healthy life, the key lies in the education of taste, starting from childhood. Thus, we act early, advocating long-term for the well-being of every citizen, aiming for better health, reducing food waste, and consequently reducing the carbon footprint (for a healthy planet). We know that food intended for human and animal consumption generates 34% of global GHG emissions. 80% of household packaging comes from food products and affects 13 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). For this reason, a national educational program is needed that benefits both personal well-being and the planet's health," stated Daniel Dobre, Co-founder of Taste Celebration.

This year, the educational program was also complemented by a national tour of interactive workshops called “Taste Lessons”. These took place in 52 schools across the country, in cities such as Bucharest, Ploiești, Brașov, Sibiu, Timișoara, Deva, Arad, Oradea, Satu Mare, Baia Mare, Zalău, Cluj-Napoca, Târgu Mureș, Pitești, Suceava, Iași, Bacău, Galați, Constanța, and Craiova.

◦ In Bucharest, events were held in 15 primary schools, covering 53 classes (teachers), with approximately 1,350 students attending.

◦ Nationwide, the caravan traveled about 17,000 km in 20 cities, with events held in 37 primary schools, 143 classes (teachers), and around 3,800 students participating.

Thus, during the 2024–2025 edition of the “Taste Lessons” program, over 18,000 kilometers were traveled in 52 days. The initiative reached 21 cities and 52 schools, involving 196 classes, approximately 5,150 third-grade students, and nearly 200 teaching staff.

Under the guidance of Chef Daniel Dobre, a gastronomy specialist and personal development trainer, students learned how to adopt a diverse diet and recognize quality products. Through practical exercises, children were encouraged to read food labels and identify quality marks, thereby developing critical and creative thinking - essential skills for their own health, community well-being, and planet protection.

With the support of the Auchan Foundation, the strategic partner and main sponsor of the program, students, along with parents and teachers, participated in interactive workshops and received exercise books to concretely enrich their knowledge and responsible habits—from buying local and seasonal products, reading labels, recognizing European quality marks, to using natural resources efficiently (water, gas, electricity) necessary for cooking.

"We are delighted that so many children, especially primary school students, had the opportunity to engage with this educational project that promotes the principles of healthy eating and responsible consumption from an early age. We strongly believe early education plays a vital role in shaping future generations, and the Taste Celebration Association's initiative aligns with our sustainability objectives, especially regarding the promotion of balanced nutrition," said Corina Dospinoiu-Imre, Sustainability Director at Auchan Romania.

The 2024–2025 edition of the educational program was marked by the expansion of institutional partnerships. Alongside the traditional support of the Ministry of Education and the Department for Sustainable Development, the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism also joined the initiative. The edition concluded on May 28, 29, and 30, 2025, through a series of educational actions conducted in collaboration with ANSVSA – the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority, a new institutional partner of the program.

Additionally, the Taste Celebration educational program launched a pilot edition in Valencia, Spain, adapted into Spanish. The project was very well received by authorities and is planned to be implemented nationwide.

The Taste Celebration program is also supported by partners: Auchan Romania, Cris-Tim, Michelin, Ecocert Romania, Macromex – Edenia Foods, Hutton Pasta, Up Romania, Continental Hotels, Europcar Romania.

About Taste Celebration Association

Motto: Good for Taste, Good for Health, Good for the Planet!

The Taste Celebration Association focuses on educating consumers' tastes among children, parents, high school students, and young chefs by providing transparent pedagogical information about products, their origins, production methods, and traceability. Equally, the association aims to transmit knowledge and encourage balanced, healthy, and sustainable eating behaviors.

About Auchan Foundation

The Auchan Foundation promotes access to good and healthy food as a priority for those in need, encompassing everything from the pleasure of eating well and healthily, preserving culinary identity and traditions, to social interaction. The fight against food insecurity aims to ensure access to safe, diverse, high-quality products in sufficient quantities for economically or socially vulnerable individuals. Worldwide, Auchan develops projects for healthy eating by collaborating with and supporting local producers, creating healthier and more environmentally friendly own-brand product lines, and diversifying the organic product range.

