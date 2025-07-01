Healthcare

Romania’s Health Ministry moves forward with EUR 30 mln digitalization initiative

01 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Health announced on Monday, June 30, that it launched the public consultation for the procurement specifications of services to implement an Integrated Information System, which will contribute to the digitalization of its activities. The estimated budget for the project is EUR 30 million.

The project aims to simplify administrative procedures and improve work processes as part of the “Digital Transformation of the Ministry of Health” program within Component 7 of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The public consultation will remain open for 10 days, allowing interested economic operators to submit proposals to amend or complete the project specifications.

“The digitalization of healthcare institutions will bring greater efficiency and transparency, significantly contributing to the modernization of Romania’s healthcare system,” the ministry said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Healthcare

Romania’s Health Ministry moves forward with EUR 30 mln digitalization initiative

01 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Health announced on Monday, June 30, that it launched the public consultation for the procurement specifications of services to implement an Integrated Information System, which will contribute to the digitalization of its activities. The estimated budget for the project is EUR 30 million.

The project aims to simplify administrative procedures and improve work processes as part of the “Digital Transformation of the Ministry of Health” program within Component 7 of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The public consultation will remain open for 10 days, allowing interested economic operators to submit proposals to amend or complete the project specifications.

“The digitalization of healthcare institutions will bring greater efficiency and transparency, significantly contributing to the modernization of Romania’s healthcare system,” the ministry said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 July 2025
Real Estate
Romanian entrepreneur digitalizes UK construction sector with ERP solution
01 July 2025
Real Estate
RIVUS project in Cluj-Napoca to host Romania’s largest Cărturești bookstore
01 July 2025
Transport
Bucharest southern half-ring A0 opens, allowing motorists to bypass the capital completely
01 July 2025
Society
Six in ten Romanians believe country is heading in wrong direction, survey finds
01 July 2025
Finance
Romania launches new Fidelis bond program with euro option for blood donors, interest rates up to 8.25%
01 July 2025
Politics
Romania's Supreme Defense Council flags tax evasion as national vulnerability, calls for reforms
30 June 2025
Justice
EPPO Romania indicts three suspects allegedly linked to Italian mob in EUR 100 mln fraud case
30 June 2025
Tech
TikTok reportedly opens branch in Romania