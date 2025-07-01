Romania’s Health Ministry moves forward with EUR 30 mln digitalization initiative

The Romanian Ministry of Health announced on Monday, June 30, that it launched the public consultation for the procurement specifications of services to implement an Integrated Information System, which will contribute to the digitalization of its activities. The estimated budget for the project is EUR 30 million.

The project aims to simplify administrative procedures and improve work processes as part of the “Digital Transformation of the Ministry of Health” program within Component 7 of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The public consultation will remain open for 10 days, allowing interested economic operators to submit proposals to amend or complete the project specifications.

“The digitalization of healthcare institutions will bring greater efficiency and transparency, significantly contributing to the modernization of Romania’s healthcare system,” the ministry said.

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)