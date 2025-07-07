Health and education unions to protest Romanian government’s fiscal package outside Parliament

Unionists from the Sanitas Federation and several education sector federations will protest on July 7 in front of the Romanian Parliament against the fiscal measures proposed by the government, which they describe as austerity policies affecting public sector workers, Agerpres reported.

Sanitas, which represents healthcare employees, announced its mobilisation alongside other public sector unions. “We are protesting against the austerity measures that are hitting our members. This is just the beginning,” the union stated.

Education unions are also joining the demonstration. Simion Hăncescu, President of the Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education, said the protest is timed with the government’s move to assume responsibility for the fiscal package in Parliament.

“It is natural that we will be in front of Parliament on Monday. The protest was scheduled at the government. We also have approval for Parliament,” Hăncescu said at a press conference on July 5.

He warned that further actions are possible, including a large-scale mobilisation at the beginning of the school year.

“As I see it, it is very likely that on September 8, the opening of the school year will be on the streets in Bucharest and in all cities in Romania. Teachers will be with students in the streets,” he said.

Marius Nistor, President of the Federation of Education Trade Unions “Spiru Haret,” said final decisions on future protests would be taken after educators return to schools on September 1. “We will very clearly establish the other protest measures that can be triggered with a large-scale action on September 8, and of course, we do not rule out absolutely anything, even a general strike. Our colleagues will decide,” he said.

Both union leaders noted that the existence of a collective labour agreement does not prevent them from organising protests in response to government policy.

