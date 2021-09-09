HBO Max to launch in Romania next year

HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform, will launch in Romania in 2022, the company announced.

On October 26, it will launch in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Andorra, the first six European countries where the service will be available.

Next year, 14 territories will follow: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

HBO Max will offer entertainment from WarnerMedia’s content brands, including Warner Bros., HBO, DC and Cartoon Network.

The platform launched in the United States in May 2020 and introduced a lower-priced, advertising-supported tier in June 2021. In June, it launched in 39 territories across Latin America and the Caribbean, marking its first availability outside the U.S.

(Photo: Pixabay)

