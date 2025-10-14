Entertainment

HBO Max available through Edenred Benefit platform in Romania

14 October 2025

Warner Bros. Discovery announced a new partnership with Edenred Romania, allowing users of the Edenred Benefit platform to subscribe to HBO Max directly through their employee benefits account. The collaboration aims to make premium entertainment more accessible to employees across Romania, the companies said.

Starting October 10, Edenred Benefit users can purchase vouchers for HBO Max Basic with ads, gaining access to a wide range of content, including HBO Originals, Warner Bros. and DC productions, blockbuster films, and live sports.

“The partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery represents a natural step in the evolution of the Edenred Benefit offering, through which we transform extra-salary benefits into meaningful and accessible experiences for employees,” said Silviu Ciocianu, Strategy & Partners Director at Edenred Romania.

Users can choose between two voucher types: one valued at RON 153 for six months of HBO Max Basic with ads, and another priced at RON 254 for a 12-month subscription.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Piotr Swat/Dreamstime.com)

