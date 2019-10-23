Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/23/2019 - 09:18
Entertainment
HBO increases the price of its HBO Go service in Romania
23 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

American video content provider HBO will increase the price of subscriptions for its online streaming platform HBO Go by EUR 1 per month, starting November 21. HBO Go users will thus have to pay EUR 4.99 per month, up from EUR 3.99 per month.

The new price reflects the need to produce more content, according to the company.

“The production of original HBO series and films in the US and locally has increased with the demand. The new price reflects this and our wish to bring our subscribers more new series, documentaries and movies, such as Watchmen, His Dark Materials, the third season of Shadows (Romanian series - e.n.), Wataha, and many others.”

The move comes after local telecom providers have also increased prices this year.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 155684535 © Baloon111 - Dreamstime.com)

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/23/2019 - 09:18
Entertainment
HBO increases the price of its HBO Go service in Romania
23 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

American video content provider HBO will increase the price of subscriptions for its online streaming platform HBO Go by EUR 1 per month, starting November 21. HBO Go users will thus have to pay EUR 4.99 per month, up from EUR 3.99 per month.

The new price reflects the need to produce more content, according to the company.

“The production of original HBO series and films in the US and locally has increased with the demand. The new price reflects this and our wish to bring our subscribers more new series, documentaries and movies, such as Watchmen, His Dark Materials, the third season of Shadows (Romanian series - e.n.), Wataha, and many others.”

The move comes after local telecom providers have also increased prices this year.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 155684535 © Baloon111 - Dreamstime.com)

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

23 October 2019
Politics
Opposition parties slowly rally behind new liberal Govt. in Romania, but vote remains uncertain
23 October 2019
Social
Case of dead forest ranger in Romania reveals ties between lumber mafia and prosecutors
22 October 2019
Social
Germs found in ice cubes at KFC restaurants in Romania
22 October 2019
Travel
Romania is fifth on Airbnb’s list of trending destinations for 2020
22 October 2019
Politics
EC maintains CVM monitoring on Romania but is ready to lift it for Bulgaria
22 October 2019
Entertainment
Vikings star Alexander Ludwig, back to Romania after 14 years: The country is just as beautiful as I remember
21 October 2019
Politics
Little progress in the negotiations for new Govt. in Romania
21 October 2019
Business
Lithuanian investors open Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Bucharest’s main business district

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40