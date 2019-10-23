HBO increases the price of its HBO Go service in Romania

American video content provider HBO will increase the price of subscriptions for its online streaming platform HBO Go by EUR 1 per month, starting November 21. HBO Go users will thus have to pay EUR 4.99 per month, up from EUR 3.99 per month.

The new price reflects the need to produce more content, according to the company.

“The production of original HBO series and films in the US and locally has increased with the demand. The new price reflects this and our wish to bring our subscribers more new series, documentaries and movies, such as Watchmen, His Dark Materials, the third season of Shadows (Romanian series - e.n.), Wataha, and many others.”

The move comes after local telecom providers have also increased prices this year.

(Photo source: ID 155684535 © Baloon111 - Dreamstime.com)