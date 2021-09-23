Profile picture for user sfodor
Sports

RO tennis star Simona Halep and Darren Cahill end coaching partnership

23 September 2021
Simona Halep, currently ranked 14th in the WTA chart, announced she was ending a six-year collaboration with coach Darren Cahill.

The former No.1 made the announcement on social media, thanking Cahill “for making me a better tennis player and a better person.”

The two started working together in 2015, while Cahill was part of the Adidas Player Development program. They collaborated until 2018, when Halep won the Roland Garros and made it to the top of the WTA chart.  At the end of 2018, the two parted ways but reunited by September 2019. That year, Halep won the Wimbledon title.

In a Twitter message, Cahill thanked Halep for “an incredible ride on your journey with you” and wished the player all the best.

(Photo: Mircea Nicolescu | Dreamstime.com)

