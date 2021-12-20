Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Southern Romania: Haier begins producing refrigerators in Ploiesti

20 December 2021
Chinese holding Haier announced that the company's first cooling factory in the European Union, Haier Tech Romania, started its production of best-in-class refrigerators for the three brands of Haier Europe – Candy, Hoover and Haier.

With an investment exceeding EUR 70 mln, the plant features the latest IoT, Industry 4.0 innovations and covers an area of 63,000 sqm, the company says in a press release.

When announced in 2020, the investment was said to reach EUR 53 mln, with EUR 25 mln coming from a state grant from Romania.

Haier Tech will serve the European market and consumers, and it will represent a strategic pillar in the leadership's consolidation path of the company in the refrigeration segment worldwide.

It also demonstrates the company's plans to expand further the production site to significantly increase capacity in cooling and potentially other product's categories.

The factory is equipped with two production lines and employs more than 800 employees who are supported by robots and cutting-edge machinery.

The factory will have a production capacity of over 1 million refrigerators per year to serve both domestic and international markets, thus representing the biggest cooling export hub for Haier in Europe.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

