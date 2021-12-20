Chinese holding Haier announced that the company's first cooling factory in the European Union, Haier Tech Romania, started its production of best-in-class refrigerators for the three brands of Haier Europe – Candy, Hoover and Haier.

With an investment exceeding EUR 70 mln, the plant features the latest IoT, Industry 4.0 innovations and covers an area of 63,000 sqm, the company says in a press release.

When announced in 2020, the investment was said to reach EUR 53 mln, with EUR 25 mln coming from a state grant from Romania.

Haier Tech will serve the European market and consumers, and it will represent a strategic pillar in the leadership's consolidation path of the company in the refrigeration segment worldwide.

It also demonstrates the company's plans to expand further the production site to significantly increase capacity in cooling and potentially other product's categories.

The factory is equipped with two production lines and employs more than 800 employees who are supported by robots and cutting-edge machinery.

The factory will have a production capacity of over 1 million refrigerators per year to serve both domestic and international markets, thus representing the biggest cooling export hub for Haier in Europe.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

