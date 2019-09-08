Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 08/09/2019 - 09:17
Real Estate
Israeli developer breaks ground on EUR 90 mln residential project in Bucharest
09 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Israeli real estate developer HAGAG Development has started the construction of its largest residential project to be developed in Romania: H Pipera Lake.

Some 45% of the 390 apartments to be delivered in the first phase have already been sold.

With a total investment estimated at EUR 90 million, H Pipera Lake has received the building permit and will be developed under three construction stages, on a land plot of 5.7 hectares. The first phase will deliver 5 buildings of 78 apartments each, comprising double studios, 2 and 3 rooms. The units will have built areas between 55 sqm and 97 sqm. The first stage will be completed by the end of 2020.

"We have decided to invest in Romania because we saw the huge potential of the market and we are convinced that H Pipera Lake will bring added value to the northern part of the city. We are thrilled to start the construction works for the first phase with an occupancy rate of 45%,” said Yitzhak Hagag, Chairman and board controller of Hagag Group.

“Romania continues to be a strategic choice for us and we are planning to add new properties to the local portfolio of the company, as well as to announce new projects,” he added.

BTD Construct was appointed general contractor of the project. Developed on the shore of Lake Pipera, H Pipera Lake will include a total of 1,350 apartments in 17 buildings.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pipera-lake.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 08/09/2019 - 09:17
Real Estate
Israeli developer breaks ground on EUR 90 mln residential project in Bucharest
09 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Israeli real estate developer HAGAG Development has started the construction of its largest residential project to be developed in Romania: H Pipera Lake.

Some 45% of the 390 apartments to be delivered in the first phase have already been sold.

With a total investment estimated at EUR 90 million, H Pipera Lake has received the building permit and will be developed under three construction stages, on a land plot of 5.7 hectares. The first phase will deliver 5 buildings of 78 apartments each, comprising double studios, 2 and 3 rooms. The units will have built areas between 55 sqm and 97 sqm. The first stage will be completed by the end of 2020.

"We have decided to invest in Romania because we saw the huge potential of the market and we are convinced that H Pipera Lake will bring added value to the northern part of the city. We are thrilled to start the construction works for the first phase with an occupancy rate of 45%,” said Yitzhak Hagag, Chairman and board controller of Hagag Group.

“Romania continues to be a strategic choice for us and we are planning to add new properties to the local portfolio of the company, as well as to announce new projects,” he added.

BTD Construct was appointed general contractor of the project. Developed on the shore of Lake Pipera, H Pipera Lake will include a total of 1,350 apartments in 17 buildings.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pipera-lake.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40