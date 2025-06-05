Business

Gura Portiței Resort reopens in Danube Delta-Black Sea setting after EUR 10 mln upgrade

05 June 2025

Gura Portiței Resort, the summer destination located between the Danube Delta and the Black Sea, has officially reopened following a major renovation and an investment of over EUR 10 million. The location, now featuring 145 rooms, a brand-new lakeside restaurant, and a beachfront conference hall, aims to position itself as a top destination for both leisure and corporate events.

The newly upgraded resort features various accommodation units, including 80 panoramic rooms overlooking the sea or island and 50 bungalows nestled on the island surrounded by Lake Golovița. 

Gura Portitei Resort room

Among the standout additions is the “Portița Raiului” restaurant, located on the lakeshore and serving traditional Lipovan fish dishes. The resort also boasts a fully equipped 300-square-meter conference hall with direct beach access, tailored for corporate events and team-building retreats. The reception area has also been completely redesigned.

The resort architecture emphasizes natural materials such as thatch, solid wood, and acacia, preserving the authentic character of the surroundings. It positions itself as an eco-friendly destination, actively supporting sustainable tourism through ongoing beach cleanups, recycling initiatives, and infrastructure designed to protect the local biodiversity.

“We are excited to reopen Gura Portiței Resort and to offer guests an authentic experience in a truly special place. This investment was not just about upgrading the facilities, but also about creating a new way of welcoming visitors and making lasting memories for everyone who takes the time to visit us,” resort representatives said.

The commercial management of the resort is now handled by Spark Hospitality, a Romanian operator with experience in managing premium tourism destinations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos: the company)

