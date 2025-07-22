PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu denies plans to leave Romania's ruling coalition amid internal dissent

Social Democratic Party (PSD) president Sorin Grindeanu has firmly denied rumours that the party intends to leave Romania's ruling coalition, dismissing such claims as baseless and criticising those spreading them. His statement came during a press conference on July 21, amid growing internal tensions over the government's fiscal decisions, particularly the suspension of funding for public investment projects.

"You don't settle the deficit through PR actions. I see all kinds of people saying that the PSD is leaving the government. We didn't come in to leave, but we don't accept cutting the investment budget," Grindeanu stated, according to Digi24.

The statement comes in response to remarks by PSD Secretary General Paul Stănescu, who publicly called for the party to reconsider its position in the coalition. Stănescu expressed strong criticism of prime minister Ilie Bolojan's leadership and accused the government of implementing hasty measures that would negatively impact local administrations and vulnerable populations.

"Under these conditions, I believe that a coalition meeting is urgently needed to discuss the measures that disproportionately affect local administrations, public investments, and vulnerable Romanians," Stănescu wrote in a Facebook post.

He also warned that PSD might consider supporting reforms in Parliament without remaining in government.

The dispute has been triggered by the suspension of the Anghel Saligny programme, a multi-billion-lei investment scheme for local infrastructure development. PSD leaders have expressed concern that cuts to the investment budget could undermine the party's political base and long-term development goals.

While acknowledging dissatisfaction within the party regarding certain government policies, Grindeanu reiterated PSD's commitment to remaining part of the coalition for the time being.

The coalition, formed after the 2024 general elections, includes PSD and the centre-right National Liberal Party (PNL), Hungarian party UDMR, and reformist party Save Romania Union (USR), with a government led by prime minister Bolojan. Rising budgetary pressures and disagreements over fiscal consolidation measures have strained relations between the governing parties.

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu/Dreamstime.com)