Works by Romanian Nicolae Grigorescu, Stefan Luchian on sale at Doyle auction in New York

A drawing by Romania's famous painter Nicolae Grigorescu and two paintings by Stefan Luchian will go on sale at Doyle's auction of Fine Art in New York this week.

The sale, scheduled for June 9, also includes works by Paul Seignac, Bernard Pothast, Manner of Corot "Fontainebleau", Georges Croegaert, Emile Noirot, Sir William Russell Flint, Pompeo Mariani, Arthur Wardle, Louis Aston Knight, and Alfred Wolmark, among others.

The Battle Scene drawing by Nicolae Grigorescu is on sale for an estimated price of USD 1,000 - USD 3,000. The work bears the artist's atelier stamp.

Art lovers can also place bids for two paintings by Stefan Luchian: Poppies and Still Life with Flowers and a Jug. Both are auctioned with an estimated price of USD 5,000 - USD 8,000.

Further details are available here.

(Photo source: Doyle)