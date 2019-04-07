Greek fast food operator Gregory’s expands in Bucharest

Greek chain Gregory’s is expanding in Bucharest’s Old Town and Băneasa areas after re-entering the local market. It will open two new coffee shops in the Lipscani part of the Old Town and in Băneasa Shopping City. All units are franchises.

With a history of 47 years, Gregory's is currently the 9th largest coffee & food snack chain in Europe, with over 340 units operating in Greece, Cyprus, Germany and Romania.

The company entered Romania in 2000, when it set up a subsidiary, a production unit and a network of restaurants with annual business of EUR 3 to 3.5 million.

In 2009, the company announced the resumption of its expansion plans, but a year later it began a reorganization process. The last Gregory's location was closed last in 2016.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

