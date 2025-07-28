Poland's Green Factory takes over Romanian salad producer Eisberg

The Polish group Green Factory, which produces salads for retail and HoReCa, entered the Romanian market through the acquisition of the Eisberg factory in Bucharest, Ziarul Financiar reported on July 28.

Eisberg is the largest producer of convenience salads (fresh, pre-washed, and packaged) locally, operating in a market of approximately 500,000 consumers, according to the latest data.

The company Eisberg, which operates the business, reported a turnover of RON 110 million (EUR 22 million) in 2024, representing a 20% increase.

The seller in this transaction is the Swiss group Bell Food Group, which operates across multiple sectors, including meat and seafood processing, as well as vegetarian food production. The giant's total business jumped by CHF 4.7 billion last year, with 13,500 employees. For Bell Food, Eisberg is one of the divisions, which reports a business of CHF 370 million (EUR 400 million).

(Photo: Toni Jardon | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com