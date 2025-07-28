M&A

Poland's Green Factory takes over Romanian salad producer Eisberg

28 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Polish group Green Factory, which produces salads for retail and HoReCa, entered the Romanian market through the acquisition of the Eisberg factory in Bucharest, Ziarul Financiar reported on July 28.

Eisberg is the largest producer of convenience salads (fresh, pre-washed, and packaged) locally, operating in a market of approximately 500,000 consumers, according to the latest data.

The company Eisberg, which operates the business, reported a turnover of RON 110 million (EUR 22 million) in 2024, representing a 20% increase.

The seller in this transaction is the Swiss group Bell Food Group, which operates across multiple sectors, including meat and seafood processing, as well as vegetarian food production. The giant's total business jumped by CHF 4.7 billion last year, with 13,500 employees. For Bell Food, Eisberg is one of the divisions, which reports a business of CHF 370 million (EUR 400 million).

(Photo: Toni Jardon | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
M&A

Poland's Green Factory takes over Romanian salad producer Eisberg

28 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Polish group Green Factory, which produces salads for retail and HoReCa, entered the Romanian market through the acquisition of the Eisberg factory in Bucharest, Ziarul Financiar reported on July 28.

Eisberg is the largest producer of convenience salads (fresh, pre-washed, and packaged) locally, operating in a market of approximately 500,000 consumers, according to the latest data.

The company Eisberg, which operates the business, reported a turnover of RON 110 million (EUR 22 million) in 2024, representing a 20% increase.

The seller in this transaction is the Swiss group Bell Food Group, which operates across multiple sectors, including meat and seafood processing, as well as vegetarian food production. The giant's total business jumped by CHF 4.7 billion last year, with 13,500 employees. For Bell Food, Eisberg is one of the divisions, which reports a business of CHF 370 million (EUR 400 million).

(Photo: Toni Jardon | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 July 2025
Events
Kent Nagano, Gidon Kremer, Leonidas Kavakos, Kirill Gerstein among musicians joining Bucharest's George Enescu Philharmonic for concerts in upcoming season
29 July 2025
Politics
Romania to raise retirement age for magistrates to 65 years, cap pensions
29 July 2025
Sports
World Aquatics Championships: Romanian swimmer David Popovici takes gold in 200m freestyle race in Singapore
29 July 2025
Macro
Romania’s budget deficit widens by 9.6% y/y to 3.7% of GDP
28 July 2025
Defense
German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to expand presence in Romania
28 July 2025
Environment
Update: Three dead, hundreds evacuated or cut off after heavy rains cause floods in north-east Romania
28 July 2025
Energy
Romanian PV prosumers' installed capacity exceeds 2.7 GW at end-May
28 July 2025
Finance
Romania launches 10-year euro-denominated bond for households ahead of major Eurobond repayment