Construction of EUR 17 mln green aerospatial technologies center in southern Romania begins

General contractor and developer Masterbuild kicked off the works for the new Research Center in Green Aerospatial Technologies in Craiova, southern Romania, a total investment of more than EUR 17 mln.

The project is co-financed through the European Regional Development Fund, coordinated by the National Institute for Aerospace Research (INCAS)Elie Carafoli.

The new TGA Center in Craiova, unique in the region, will significantly increase Romania's research - development and innovation capacity in the aerospace industry, as well as Romania's collaboration in major European Union research projects, said Catalin Nae, General Manager of INCAS.

The center is located in a highly industrial area, which will benefit both from the synergies created by this new development and from a number of over 300 locally generated jobs.

The TGA Aerospace Technologies Center responds to a real need at the level of the Romanian industry, in which the capacity to develop / mature and validate "green" technologies for the Aerospace Domain is essential in the context of promoting the aerospace sector as a "smart specialization" field and ensuring the competitiveness of this industrial sector.

The project creates the premises for participation in large-scale European partnerships, opens opportunities for collaboration in various projects of the CS2 (Clean Sky 2) and Horizon 2020 programs and implicitly increases Romania's involvement in European research.

(Photo courtesy of Masterbuild)

