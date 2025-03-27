Business

Romania’s Grampet launches bitumen production

27 March 2025

Grampet Logistics, part of the Grampet Group of local entrepreneurs Gruia Stoica and Vasile Didilă, will start the production of polymerized bitumen on the industrial platform of the former RAFO refinery in Oneşti, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Romania imports most of the bitumen it uses in road construction, while Grampet targets neighboring countries as well.

The company has contracted 4 polymerized bitumen production stations, with an annual capacity of 480,000 tonnes, and the first unit is currently being installed, with its testing scheduled to take place in the first part of April. Based on the outcome of the first stage, the company is considering expanding the project to increase its delivery capacity. 

The facility is designed to operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, ensuring a constant supply for the economic sectors consuming bitumen in Romania, as well as from other potential international markets such as the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dumitrina Andrusca/Dreamstime.com)

