Agriculture

Expert: Grain imports from Ukraine actually increased during the “embargo” period

27 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In the period May-September 2023, when the European Commission (EC) imposed restrictions on the import of Ukrainian grains, the monthly average of Ukrainian wheat imports to Romania increased from 88,000 tonnes to 100,000 tonnes instead of decreasing, stated Cezar Gheorghe, a grain trade expert and founder of AgriColumn consulting firm, in an interview with G4Media.

The anomaly was caused by the faulty implementation of restrictive measures by the Romanian authorities.

Separately, the prices paid by Romanian farmers for transportation have doubled since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, and in the Port of Constanța, the delivery periods of Romanian grains are delayed by up to two months, Cezar Gheorghe says.

A train can wait up to a month in Constanța Port for unloading, a truck can wait ten days, and 400-500 barges are waiting on the water, the expert said. 

After the lifting of restrictions by the EC, in order to avoid the domestic market being invaded by Ukrainian goods, Romania needs a well-established quota-based licensing system with complex verification mechanisms at all points of the border, the expert concludes.

(Photo: Denys Kovtun/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Agriculture

Expert: Grain imports from Ukraine actually increased during the “embargo” period

27 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In the period May-September 2023, when the European Commission (EC) imposed restrictions on the import of Ukrainian grains, the monthly average of Ukrainian wheat imports to Romania increased from 88,000 tonnes to 100,000 tonnes instead of decreasing, stated Cezar Gheorghe, a grain trade expert and founder of AgriColumn consulting firm, in an interview with G4Media.

The anomaly was caused by the faulty implementation of restrictive measures by the Romanian authorities.

Separately, the prices paid by Romanian farmers for transportation have doubled since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, and in the Port of Constanța, the delivery periods of Romanian grains are delayed by up to two months, Cezar Gheorghe says.

A train can wait up to a month in Constanța Port for unloading, a truck can wait ten days, and 400-500 barges are waiting on the water, the expert said. 

After the lifting of restrictions by the EC, in order to avoid the domestic market being invaded by Ukrainian goods, Romania needs a well-established quota-based licensing system with complex verification mechanisms at all points of the border, the expert concludes.

(Photo: Denys Kovtun/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria