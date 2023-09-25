Agriculture

Grain prices in Constanta Port under pressure as Odesa may resume operations

25 September 2023

The grain trading companies are increasingly encouraged to load from the Ukrainian ports of Odesa or Chornomorsk, a week after the Ukrainian government confirmed that the first two ships had arrived to load cargo at Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea.

This puts under pressure the prices in Constanta, the port used as an alternative for transferring Ukrainian grain.

Ukraine’s seaports were shut down when the agreement with Russia expired in July.

The prices offered for both wheat and corn are up to 26% lower in Ukraine’s seaports compared to those in the port of Constanta, according to sources cited by AgriCensus, Economica.net reported.

However, for now, AgriCensus sources say that even if some sellers are ready to offer loading from Ukrainian ports, buyers are afraid to take the risk.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Denys Kovtun/Dreamstime.com)

1

