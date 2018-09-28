20 °C
Romania’s Govt. adopts substantiation note for EUR 45 mln wireless campus for public schools

by Romania Insider
The Romanian Government adopted on Thursday, September 27, the substantiation note on the necessity and opportunity of spending RON 210 million (EUR 45 million) on a national integrated platform that will provide wireless internet in 4,500 public schools.

The project will get a RON 117 million (EUR 25 million) financing from the European Commission and RON 32.8 million (EUR 7 million) from the state budget, local Hotnews.ro reported.

The project will be developed over a period of three years. One of the project’s goals is to increase the number of teachers using the internet through this wireless campus and the number of schools using Open Education Resources (OER) and Web 2.0.

