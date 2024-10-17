Macro

Romanian Govt. decides to hike minimum statutory wage as of January 2025

17 October 2024

The Government of Romania has decided that the minimum gross statutory wage will increase to RON 4,050 (over EUR 800) from 2025. It is a 9.5% increase from the current RON 3,700.

"In the tripartite national committee [e.n. that includes trade unions and employers associations besides the Government], we established that, from January 1, 2025, the minimum wage will be RON 4,050. We are thus entering the path of the European minimum wage! We comply with the European directive, which shows that this value must be between 47% and 52% percent of the average European salary (Romania will be at 47%). We also agreed to maintain the tax exemption on the RON 300 from the minimum wage," prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on his Facebook page.

The Senate passed the Government's European minimum wage bill earlier this week. The draft law does not specify a specific amount that the gross minimum wage will reach in 2025 but the calculation formula that will be applied for yearly increases in the gross minimum wage.

The state forecasting body CNP forecast that the average gross salary for the year 2025 will be RON 8,597.

(Photo: Lupoian Flaviu/ Dreamstime)

