Romanian Govt. promises EUR 82 mln grants for power generation under two schemes

The Government of Romania enacted two grant schemes aimed at supporting investments in renewable resources and high-efficiency co-generation, with a budget of EUR 82 mn for the coming two years, Executive’s spokesperson Dan Carbunaru announced.

The potential beneficiaries of the two schemes can be energy-generation companies as well as local administration bodies, including inter-community development associations, that build or modernize energy-producing facilities, News.ro reported.

At the same time, he announced that the Government took steps toward renewing the scheme dedicated to large, energy-intensive consumers. The scheme, which expired at the end of last year, needs endorsement from the European Commission.

The ministry of energy was mandated to carry out preliminary consultation procedures with representatives of the European Commission - DG Competition - to continue the state aid scheme for the companies in sectors and sub-sectors at risk of relocation as a result of the transfer of the cost of greenhouse gas emissions.

The scheme should, in principle, be resumed starting this year, in the context of the sharp rise in energy prices and European environmental protection policies, as well as for the preservation of jobs in these sectors.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)