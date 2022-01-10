Romanian Govt. hikes magistrates' wages, pensions fearing more lawsuits

Romanian minister of justice Catalin Predoiu announced that the Government must increase the magistrates' pensions by 20% "to save money" - the money the Executive would lose if the magistrates take it to court again.

"I just drafted an order. I am obliged by the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania," he explained, according to local Adevarul.

Both the pensions and the wages received by the Romanian magistrates (including those retired) will increase by 20%, effective February 2022. This is the law, minister Predoiu explained.

Indeed, order 6245/c establishes the salary rights, thus, the pension of magistrates are calculated based to the current level of wages, according to Special Law No 303/2004 on the statute of judges and prosecutors.

While so far, the magistrates' salaries were calculated based on a Sectoral Reference Value (SRV) benchmark of RON 465i, as of February 1, 2022, it will be calculated based on an SRV of RON 605. Thus, the salaries and pensions of magistrates will increase by 20%.

