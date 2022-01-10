Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/10/2022 - 09:17
Justice

Romanian Govt. hikes magistrates' wages, pensions fearing more lawsuits

10 January 2022
Romanian minister of justice Catalin Predoiu announced that the Government must increase the magistrates' pensions by 20% "to save money" - the money the Executive would lose if the magistrates take it to court again.

"I just drafted an order. I am obliged by the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania," he explained, according to local Adevarul.

Both the pensions and the wages received by the Romanian magistrates (including those retired) will increase by 20%, effective February 2022. This is the law, minister Predoiu explained.

Indeed, order 6245/c establishes the salary rights, thus, the pension of magistrates are calculated based to the current level of wages, according to Special Law No 303/2004 on the statute of judges and prosecutors.

While so far, the magistrates' salaries were calculated based on a Sectoral Reference Value (SRV) benchmark of RON 465i, as of February 1, 2022, it will be calculated based on an SRV of RON 605. Thus, the salaries and pensions of magistrates will increase by 20%.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

1

