Media: Govt. doesn’t want secret service’s protection after SocDem leader’s accusations

The new government led by Viorica Dancila has decided to no longer collaborate with the Protection and Guard Service (SPP), the Romanian institution designated to protect and defend dignitaries, according to local Digi24.

The unprecedented decision came after allegations made by Liviu Dragnea, the leader of ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), against SPP director Lucian Pahontu.

Dragnea said that several of his party colleagues warned him that the SPP head got “involved in the Tudose government more than it was the case.” Mihai Tudose is Romania’s former prime minister. He resigned earlier this month after losing the party’s support following tensions with party leader Liviu Dragnea.

The PSD head also said the Protection and Guard Service got involved in politics, thus exceeding its powers.

“I saw how Mihai Tudose evolved after not being prime minister anymore, I even thanked him today for going back to being the open and funny colleague he used to be. Maybe the tension there, maybe the influences. There’s no way to know right now but that doesn’t mean we will not find out. Several colleagues told me that the head of the SPP was involved more than was the case. Mr. Paul Stanescu (deputy prime minister and development minister – e.n.) was told that I would be executed sometime in March, and he may become party leader. Maybe the same thing was told to Grindeanu (the first PSD prime minister after the December 2016 elections – e.n.) or Tudose, I don’t know,” Liviu Dragnea said at local TV station Antena 3.

He also said that Viorica Dancila, the new prime minister, doesn’t seem to be a person who can be easily influenced or even scared by other people.

According to the local media, the new PM Viorica Dancila gave up the collaboration with SPP immediately after taking over the new position. The Romanian Gendarmerie is now in charge of the prime minister’s and the ministers’ protection.

Local news agency Agerpres reported that the SPP wasn’t officially informed about this change. Moreover, the law provides that dignitaries who are assigned SPP protection by decision of the Supreme Defense Council (CSAT) can’t be guarded by other institutions, according to official sources quoted by Agerpres.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)