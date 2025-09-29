Macro

Romania defers 2025 budget revision on "multiple requests and financing needs"

29 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The budget rectification project is to be adopted by the end of this week, given the multiple requests and financing needs addressed to the Ministry of Finance in the context of deficit pressures, minister Alexandru Nazare announced, according to Economica.net. The budget revision draft was initially announced for the evening of September 25 and rescheduled for September 29.

The revised deficit was announced at 8.4% of GDP (up from 7%), based on assumptions of 0.6% GDP growth – a quarter of the initial 2.5% projection used for the construction of the budget planning in January. The European Commission has reportedly agreed on the wider deficit this year.

The supplementary expenditures, some EUR 5 billion, were not budgeted when the initial planning was inked in January [by the previous government], president Nicusor Dan explained, cited by Cursdeguvernare.ro. "In short, this will be the rectification," president Dan concluded.

Finance minister Nazare mentioned RON 80 billion supplementary requests, saying that not all of them can be responded to. However, he assured that RON 150 billion will be maintained for investments and recalled that the essential expenditures of pensions, salaries, and healthcare spending, investments are being covered.

The Ministry of Finance also deferred the publication of the budget execution for the first eight months of the year, which was expected for September 25.

"I discussed with the prime minister the updated calendar of the budget rectification, following the multiple requests and financing needs addressed to the Ministry of Finance. [...] On Monday [September 29], we will publish the draft for public consultation, with the dialogue to continue in the coming days, and by the end of next week, the draft rectification will be adopted," the finance minister wrote on his Facebook page.

Prime minister Bolojan announced on Wednesday, September 24, that Romania has agreed with the European Commission to end the year with a deficit of 8.4% of GDP, and the draft budget amendment will be published in decision-making transparency for consultation no later than Friday.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania defers 2025 budget revision on "multiple requests and financing needs"

29 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The budget rectification project is to be adopted by the end of this week, given the multiple requests and financing needs addressed to the Ministry of Finance in the context of deficit pressures, minister Alexandru Nazare announced, according to Economica.net. The budget revision draft was initially announced for the evening of September 25 and rescheduled for September 29.

The revised deficit was announced at 8.4% of GDP (up from 7%), based on assumptions of 0.6% GDP growth – a quarter of the initial 2.5% projection used for the construction of the budget planning in January. The European Commission has reportedly agreed on the wider deficit this year.

The supplementary expenditures, some EUR 5 billion, were not budgeted when the initial planning was inked in January [by the previous government], president Nicusor Dan explained, cited by Cursdeguvernare.ro. "In short, this will be the rectification," president Dan concluded.

Finance minister Nazare mentioned RON 80 billion supplementary requests, saying that not all of them can be responded to. However, he assured that RON 150 billion will be maintained for investments and recalled that the essential expenditures of pensions, salaries, and healthcare spending, investments are being covered.

The Ministry of Finance also deferred the publication of the budget execution for the first eight months of the year, which was expected for September 25.

"I discussed with the prime minister the updated calendar of the budget rectification, following the multiple requests and financing needs addressed to the Ministry of Finance. [...] On Monday [September 29], we will publish the draft for public consultation, with the dialogue to continue in the coming days, and by the end of next week, the draft rectification will be adopted," the finance minister wrote on his Facebook page.

Prime minister Bolojan announced on Wednesday, September 24, that Romania has agreed with the European Commission to end the year with a deficit of 8.4% of GDP, and the draft budget amendment will be published in decision-making transparency for consultation no later than Friday.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandru Marinescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2025
Leisure
Romania sees season's first snow on Transfăgărășan, other mountain areas as temperatures drop
29 September 2025
Entertainment
Romania’s Buzău Land UNESCO Global Geopark joins Google Arts & Culture
29 September 2025
Iasi
Romania’s Iași ranked among the fastest-growing large cities in Europe
29 September 2025
Macro
Romania defers 2025 budget revision on "multiple requests and financing needs"
29 September 2025
Politics
Preliminary results show pro-EU party PAS preserves majority in Moldova
29 September 2025
Transport
Authorities investigate civilian drone spotted near runway at Bucharest's main airport
26 September 2025
Cinema
Romanian film review – Bold and Caring: BIEFF 2025
26 September 2025
Healthcare
Romanian hospital under investigation after six child deaths linked to antibiotic-resistant bacteria