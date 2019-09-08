Romania's Govt. defers controversial budget revision

The Government of Romania discussed in the first reading the first revision of the budget planning on Thursday, August 8, confirmed Nelu Barbu, a spokesman for the executive. He said that the project would be approved in the next meeting, Hotnews.ro reported.

The Government decided "to analyze in detail every aspect" of the project, Barbu said.

Initially scheduled for the end of July then for August 5, endorsing the budget revision became more problematic after the Fiscal Council, local administration and business circles found major failures of the Government’s plans.

Prime minister Viorica Dăncilă on August 8 stressed that the budgetary rectification “is positive”.

