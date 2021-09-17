Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/17/2021 - 08:29
Business

Romania's Govt. ponders regulating car repair fees to fix insurance market problems

17 September 2021
One of the two measures the Romanian Government is discussing (and might enforce next week) to address the structural problems on the car insurance market is regulating the fees charged by the car repair shops, Economica.net said, quoting sources familiar to the talks.

The other measure is speeding up the payments from the Guarantee Fund in case an insurer begins insolvency procedures.

Regarding the car repair fees, this has constantly been a subject of conflicts between insurers and the car repair shops.

The bill was reportedly drafted by the Government some time ago but put up on the agenda following the imminent bankruptcy of City Insurance.

Under the most recent form, it provisions for so-called "reference prices" for the workmanship charged. The bill has a broader scope, though, and it regards full liberalisation of the procedures employed by insurers in setting their car insurance fees. 

