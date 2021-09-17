Romania's Govt. ponders regulating car repair fees to fix insurance market problems

One of the two measures the Romanian Government is discussing (and might enforce next week) to address the structural problems on the car insurance market is regulating the fees charged by the car repair shops, Economica.net said, quoting sources familiar to the talks.

The other measure is speeding up the payments from the Guarantee Fund in case an insurer begins insolvency procedures.

Regarding the car repair fees, this has constantly been a subject of conflicts between insurers and the car repair shops.

The bill was reportedly drafted by the Government some time ago but put up on the agenda following the imminent bankruptcy of City Insurance.

Under the most recent form, it provisions for so-called "reference prices" for the workmanship charged. The bill has a broader scope, though, and it regards full liberalisation of the procedures employed by insurers in setting their car insurance fees.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)