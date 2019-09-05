Romanian Govt. approves plan for Constanţa casino refurbishment

The Government approved on May 8 the technical and economic guidelines for the consolidation and restoration of the building of the Constanţa casino, at the Romanian seaside.

The refurbishment project stands at RON 112 million (EUR 23.5 million) and covers a period of 30 months. The works will be undertaken by the Regional Development and Public Administration Ministry (MDRAP), through the National Investment Company (CNI), Mediafax reported.

The guidelines approved by the Government update a similar document approved in 2015. The main changes to the previous document cover “adapting the building’s interior and exterior venues to new functions, that are representative for the city’s social and cultural life and for a class-A monument of exceptional architectural and historical value,” among others.

The casino in Constanta was built in 1910. It was designed by Swiss-Romanian architect Daniel Renard in the Art Nouveau style. Although a landmark of the Black Sea shore, the building was abandoned during the 2000s, and is currently in bad shape. The local authorities have repeatedly failed to find funding and to launch a rescue and restore operation. A third tender to renovate and consolidate the building of the casino was blocked in 2017 after it was contested by one of the bidders.

Last year, the casino was included on Europa Nostra’s 2018 list of 7 most endangered heritage sites in Europe.

(Photos: Ministerul Dezvoltării Regionale și Administrației Publice – Romania Facebook Page)