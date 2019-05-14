Govt. to pay Romanians EUR 105 to replace their old TV sets

Romania’s Environment Ministry will extend the Household Appliances Programme and grant vouchers for TVs and dishwashers as well, in addition to the white goods the program covered in the past years: refrigerators, refrigerators, washing machine and air conditioning units.
The voucher for scrapping an old TV set to buy a new one is RON 500 (EUR 105) and for dishwashers - RON 400 (EUR 84), local Mediafax reported.
The Environment Ministry plans to double the budget for this year's program to RON 40 million (EUR 8.4 million).
(Photo source: Pixabay.com)