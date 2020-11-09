Govt. decision on extending the state of alert in Romania to also include new relaxation measures

The Romanian Government will adopt on Monday, September 14, the decision on extending the state of alert in Romania, prime minister Ludovic Orban announced at the beginning of the government meeting held on Thursday, September 10.

The decision will also include the preventive measures to be taken for the September 27 local elections, as well as new relaxation measures “in certain sectors,” local Profit.ro reported.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs drafted the decision to extend the alert by another 30 days. Still, as the Legislative Council did not approve the document, the Government will meet again on Monday to adopt the decision.

Health minister Nelu Tataru also said on Thursday, during a press conference organized in Pitesti, that the Ministry of Health proposes the extension of the state of alert for another month, according to News.ro.

Romania entered the state of alert on May 15, at the end of a two-month state of emergency. The authorities extended the state of alert several times in the coming months, with the last decision in this sense coming into force on August 16.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)