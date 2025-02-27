Finance

Romania's Treasury makes households' access to government bonds even easier

27 February 2025

Following a partnership between Posta Romana, the Authority for Digitalisation, and Visa, the Romanian households with an account on the Ghiseul.ro platform, so far used for paying property taxes, fines, and other dues to the budget, will also have the option of buying government securities issued under the Tezaur scheme.

The facility particularly targets Romanians living abroad who can not reach the offices of Posta Romana or Treasury. However, online purchase of Tezaur bonds was also possible in the past through the SPV platform operated by the tax collection agency ANAF.

"The possibility of purchasing government bonds with a simple click, through the Ghiseul.ro platform is an important element that significantly simplifies the investment process. The Tezaur scheme thus becomes much more accessible, not only for those in the country but also for Romanians in the diaspora, who are no longer obliged to travel to Romania to invest in government bonds. I thank our partner, Posta Romana, which, through a public-private partnership, together with the Ghiseul.ro platform and Visa, made this endeavor possible," emphasized Tánczos Barna, minister of finance, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The first Tezaur issue of 2025, held between January 13 and February 7, attracted RON 5 billion (EUR 1 billion) from households.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ungureanu Vadim/Dreamstime.com)

