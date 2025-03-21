Romania’s Gopo Awards 2025: ‘The New Year That Never Came’ and ‘Moromeții 3’ lead nominations

The nominees for the 2025 Gopo Awards, celebrating the achievements of Romanian cinema, have been announced, with six films competing for Best Feature Film. Over 700 film industry professionals will vote for the winners, which will be announced at the 19th Gopo Awards Gala, taking place on April 29 at the National Theatre in Bucharest.

The most nominated films this year are Anul Nou Care N-a Fost/The New Year That Never Came and Moromeții 3, each receiving 13 nominations, followed by Săptămâna Mare/Holy Week with 12 and Trei Kilometri Până la Capătul Lumii/Three Kilometres to the End of the World with 9.

Two documentaries are also on the list, namely Alice ON & OFF by Isabela Tent and Nasty by Tudor Giurgiu, Cristian Pascariu, and Tudor D. Popescu.

The Best Director category includes Isabela Tent (Alice ON & OFF), Bogdan Mureșanu (Anul Nou care n-a fost), Stere Gulea (Moromeții 3), Andrei Cohn (Săptămâna Mare), and Emanuel Pârvu (Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii).

Leading actresses in competition are Nicoleta Hâncu, Olga Török, Rodica Lazăr, Olimpia Melinte, and Nicoleta Lefter, while Best Actor nominees include Adrian Văncică, Yann Verburgh, Emanuel Pârvu, Alex Călin, and Doru Bem.

For Best Documentary, the nominees are Alice ON & OFF (directed by Isabela Tent), Leo Records: Strictly For Our Friends (Ioana Grigore), Maia - Portret cu mâini (Alexandra Gulea), Moartea lui Iosif Zagor (Adi Dohotaru), and Opt Ilustrate din lumea ideală (Radu Jude and Christian Ferencz-Flatz).

The complete list of nominees is available here.

(Photo source: Gopo Awards organisers)