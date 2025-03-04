Transport

Tire manufacturer Goodyear appoints Romanian to head Turkish subsidiary

04 March 2025

US company Goodyear, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has appointed Romanian Octavian Velcan as the head of its Turkish subsidiary, one of Turkey's largest exporters.

The Turkish branch of Goodyear operates deliveries nearing USD 2 billion, according to data analyzed by Profit.ro.

Velcan has been with the company since 1999, initially serving as Country Manager for Romania. He later became General Manager for the Middle East and Africa.

Goodyear has approximately 68,000 employees and operates 53 manufacturing facilities in 20 countries worldwide. 

Goodyear Tires Türk has been operating in Turkey since 1961, producing both consumer and commercial tires. It manufactures under the Goodyear, Fulda, Sava, Debica, and Kelly brands at its factories in Adapazarı and İzmit. 

The company is one of Turkey's largest exporters, also a publicly traded company on Borsa Istanbul.

radu@roomania-insider.com

Photo source: vladimir razgulyaev | Dreamstime.com)

US company Goodyear, one of the world's largest tire manufacturers, has appointed Romanian Octavian Velcan as the head of its Turkish subsidiary, one of Turkey's largest exporters.

The Turkish branch of Goodyear operates deliveries nearing USD 2 billion, according to data analyzed by Profit.ro.

Velcan has been with the company since 1999, initially serving as Country Manager for Romania. He later became General Manager for the Middle East and Africa.

Goodyear has approximately 68,000 employees and operates 53 manufacturing facilities in 20 countries worldwide. 

Goodyear Tires Türk has been operating in Turkey since 1961, producing both consumer and commercial tires. It manufactures under the Goodyear, Fulda, Sava, Debica, and Kelly brands at its factories in Adapazarı and İzmit. 

The company is one of Turkey's largest exporters, also a publicly traded company on Borsa Istanbul.

Photo source: vladimir razgulyaev | Dreamstime.com)

