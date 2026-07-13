From a good idea to success: moving confidently towards exports

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Every business starts with an idea. But turning it into real success means more than enthusiasm; it means planning, courage and, above all, confidence that you can move forward. Many Romanian entrepreneurs manage to grow steadily on the local market, but the step towards exports often remains a challenge.

And that is natural. Exporting does not mean only opportunities, but also unknowns: longer payment terms, exchange rate fluctuations or differences in legislation. All these can create uncertainty and may lead some entrepreneurs to postpone expansion, even when they have competitive products and real growth potential.

ECA – real support for exporters



In such moments, the right support matters enormously. Romanian entrepreneurs do not lack ideas or ambition, however, they need stability and a partner that can offer them greater certainty.



This is where Exim Banca Românească comes in, the only institution in Romania that operates as an Export Credit Agency (ECA), based on the mandate received from the Romanian State, independently of and complementary to its commercial banking activity. Exim Banca Românească is a partner that turns uncertainties into calculated steps and helps companies see exporting as a natural evolution of their business, not as a risk that is difficult to manage.

Tools that give you the confidence to move forward



Exim Banca Românească ECA provides companies with a wide range of solutions tailored to different needs:

Non-marketable risk insurance, short term, < 2 years

Supplier credit insurance, medium and long term, > 2 years

Buyer credit insurance, medium and long term, > 2 years

Export guarantee insurance

Green insurance for projects with a positive environmental impact and climate adaptation

They all have the same purpose: to provide stability and turn exporting into a safer and more manageable step.

Ukraine – an opportunity managed with ECA support



Exim Banca Românească's participation in the InvestEU mechanism for export credit guarantees for Ukraine, a joint initiative of the European Commission and the European Investment Fund (EIF), has further increased the support capacity for small and medium-sized enterprises and small Mid-Caps, giving them greater confidence to explore this market.

Romania grows with its entrepreneurs



Romania's exports are continuously growing, but most of them are still concentrated on safe markets within the European Union, with moderate growth rates. To accelerate development, it is important for Romanian companies to also start looking towards markets with higher potential, even if they involve more risks compared to the European area.



The good news is that they do not have to take this step alone. Through Exim Banca Românească ECA, the Romanian State provides them with concrete support to reduce risks and turn opportunities into results.



Because, ultimately, the growth of each business contributes to the growth of the entire economy.

And Romania is growing with all of us!



*This is partner content.