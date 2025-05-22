New golf club to officially open near Bucharest as largest in Southeastern Europe

Romania is set to host one of Europe’s most exclusive golf destinations, with the official opening this summer of the National Golf & Country Club (NGCC) near Bucharest. Located in Niculești, Dâmbovița county, the EUR 60 million project spans 75 hectares and features the largest golf club in Southeastern Europe.

The centerpiece of NGCC is an 18-hole championship-level course designed by the internationally renowned Stirling & Martin Golf Course Architects. Opened for play in the summer of 2024, the course has already hosted more than 35 tournaments, attracting over 4,300 players from Romania, Europe, the UK, and Asia.

In addition, NGCC includes a residential complex of 173 villas and 111 apartments, a fine-dining restaurant, event spaces for private and corporate functions, tennis courts, a swimming pool, and leisure areas including playgrounds for children.

A dedicated Golf Academy will also launch, targeting beginners, juniors, and emerging Romanian players.

“Our vision was to create more than a golf course – we wanted to establish an international benchmark for Romania, a place that brings together sport, architecture, hospitality, and a strong sense of community. […] We aim not only to bring Romanian golf enthusiasts back home but also to attract a global audience seeking authentic, high-quality experiences. We believe Romania deserves such a destination, and that it can become a regional point of reference in the years ahead,” said Metin Doğan, Founder of National Golf & Country Club.

NGCC represents one of the most significant private investments in Romanian sports to date and offers a compelling alternative to foreign golf resorts, particularly those in nearby countries.

